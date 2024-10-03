3 teens shot on Detroit's west side after person inside vehicle opens fire

Three teenagers were shot on Detroit's west side Thursday night after a vehicle pulled up near them and someone opened fire from inside.

The victims wounded were 15, 16 and 17 years old and had been walking near Puritan and Wisconsin at about 8:20 p.m. when they were shot at.

Chief James White said the teens are expected to recover, while the suspect's vehicle description is a silver sedan.

"The biggest concern for us was that we weren't looking at a homicide saying we're pretty confident that they're going to at least physically recover from their injuries," he said.

White said the incident is suspected to stem from an earlier fight that happened with a number of teens about 10 minutes earlier, in the area.

"This may be some type of retaliation or continuation of that fight," he said. "Unfortunately, once again, someone decide to resolve what could have been a regular teenage fist fight that many kids have had growing up with guns. Everyone's stronger and more powerful with weapons, and unfortunately, irresponsible use of a weapon resulted in where we are."

White said police are interviewing witnesses and are working to gather video from the area as the investigation continues.

