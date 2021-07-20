3 women assaulted in 3 days in Ann Arbor, Legionnaires on the rise in Michigan, Faster Horses victims mourned

Three attacks in three days in Ann Arbor have shaken the victims and pushed police to increase patrols after a suspect assaulted women over the weekend.

One of the attacks escalated to a sexual assault after the suspect moved in on an elderly woman leaving a porta john.

In all three instances, the suspect targeted women that were alone. But in all three cases, they fought him off.

In each of these instances, the women were able to, in whatever degree they were capable, to resist the attack - and more importantly - yell for help," said Lt. Bonnie Theil, of the Ann Arbor police, "and that got the attention of others in the area, and I believe assisted in them being able to free themselves and get away to call police."

The first attack happened Friday night at the Nickels Arcade. Police say a man punched a 37-year-old woman and told her to be quiet.

The second attack happened hours later when a man ambushed a 22-year-old U-M student near Catherine and North Division

The third attack happened Sunday night when a 63-year-old woman exiting a porta-potty near W. Huron and Ashley. Police say the suspect forced her back inside. "She was physically assaulted and due to the nature of the physical assault, it rises to the level of a sexual assault," Theil said.

"I think it just reaffirms (that) I don’t take walks at night," said Emily Zheutlin, a local. "I don’t, I mean if I go out, I used to go out more. I do not go out alone or stay alone. I’m always with one or two other people."

Ann Arbor police have identified a photo of a person of interest and are asking the public to be on the lookout for the individual. They're described as a man in his 20s with a slim build and about 6 feet tall.

If you recognize him or have any information, you're asked to contact Det. Sgt. Dawn Murphy at 734-794-6930, ext. 49302 or dmurphy@a2gov.org or by calling the anonymous tip line at 734-794-6939 or emailing tips@a2gov.org.

Why is Legionnaires' disease on the rise in Michigan?

Dozens of Michigan counties are reporting spikes in a waterborne bacteria. The health department says over the first two weeks of July, more than 107 cases have been reported - about 596% compared to this time last year.

But according to Mike Sims of Beaumont Royal Oak, the reason behind isn't as terrifying as it may seem. The disease is spread by inhaling water droplets of waterborne bacteria, which is associated with air conditioning in large buildings.

A lot of people have returned to their office settings in recent weeks, where old buildings are being reactivated after being dormant for a while. "You might have some standing water in systems you normally wouldn't. The other is, it's also the period of time when air conditioners turn on automatically, and that happens in the beginning of July, that's true," said Sims.

The Legionella bacteria can also spread exposure from hot tubs, plumbing issues, and standing floodwaters, which we have experienced quite a bit lately in metro Detroit. It's important to remember that Legionnaires doesn't spread from person to person. The state's chief medical director still recommends people over 50 remain vigilant.

Communities mourn loss of victims that died during Faster Horses

Roughly a thousand family and friends gathered at a memorial on the football field of Michigan Center High School in Jackson County Monday to honor the three men who died at the Faster Horses Festival. Dawson Brown, Richie Mays Jr., and Kole Sova were all killed by carbon monoxide in their trailer this weekend.

"It's just a freak accident. for all those decisions to line up to get to this tragedy it just boggles your mind - of the thousands of generators and campers. they were the ones that it hit," said Jerry Sova, Kole's father.

The three victims were discovered mid-day Saturday. They were found with two other men who were last reported to be in critical condition from the same exposure.

A joint visitation is planned for Wednesday at Michigan Center High School for all three victims with individual funeral services for the three happening on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

Southwest Detroit nonprofit transforms vacant home into community center

Tiny but mighty - that's how Amanda Holiday describes the Congress of Communities, a nonprofit in Southwest Detroit focused on youth development and leadership. And for their latest project, the nonprofit is reclaiming an old vacant home across from St. Hedwig's Church into a community enter.

"Games and a computer lab, and different programming that's going to go on up there," Holiday said. The nonprofit is helping young people grow with a focus on racial equity, diversity, and inclusion.

Executive Director Maria Salinas is leading the project. So far a grant from Kresge Innovative Projects Detroit is helping out, A playground has been donated as well as solar panels, that will be going up.

A community event is planned for July 28th - it will be held outside - they'll be voting for their board of directors - and getting people excited to get inside the new community house.

Charges announced for alleged car thief who was caught by owner

A man is facing charges in connection with the theft of a Mercedes Benz in Detroit. Michael Tolbert, 19, is charged with receiving and concealing stolen property - $20,000 00 or more.

Bianca Chambers' car was stolen last week. She said that for two days she tracked it around the city. Police had responded to four of her calls, but by the time they got there, the car was always gone. On Wednesday, she confronted the accused thief – Tolbert – as he was getting his hair done at a barbershop at Greenfield and Grand River and made sure he couldn't escape.

Chambers dragged Tolbert from the barbershop by his dreadlocks and slashed her own tires so he couldn't leave in her car. While she was doing that, customers made a citizens' arrest. Tolbert could have pressed assault charges against Chambers for the incident, but he didn't.

According to jail records, Tolbert was given a personal bond but is being remanded on a probation violation in a case from 2020. A probable cause conference is scheduled for Aug. 11.

The Detroit City Council has a lot on its agenda for Tuesday's meeting, including voting to put a provision on reparations on the ballot. Rick Wershe, also known as White Boy Rick, has filed a lawsuit against Detroit police, FBI agents, and other law enforcement officials he believes were responsible for his 32-year prison sentence, despite working as an informant and helping convict several drug kingpins. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos will fly into space Tuesday morning, becoming the second person to travel past the atmosphere limits and see space more as a tourist than an employee of any space agency. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed SB 501, which gives workers access to unemployment benefits when temporarily laid off due to manufacturing shutdowns. They won't have to be looking for a new job to do so. There's finally a date when U.S. citizens can reenter Canada. It's Aug. 9 - but only for those fully vaccinated and without a positive COVID-19 test.

Daily Forecast

Temperatures are expected to rise into the mid-80s before a cold front moves in and pushes the remaining smoke hovering over the region out. A chance of storms slowing drifting south through Metro Detroit will follow.

Stocks plunge over delta variant fears

Fears of the spreading delta variant of the coronavirus prompted a slide in stocks from Wall Street to Tokyo on Monday. Airlines, hotels, cruise ships, and other tourism-based companies had some of the biggest stock losses.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down more than 900 points for part of the day and then recovered to close down nearly 726 points, or -2.1%. The S&P lost 1.6% and the Nasdaq Composite Index shed 1.1%.

"The stock market tends to overreact to bad news like the rise in the delta variant," Oxford Economics senior economist Barbara Byrne Denham said. "That's what we are seeing today."