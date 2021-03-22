3-year-old boy saves family from house fire on Detroit's east side

Katrina Wright says she and her family are safe but are trying to pick up the pieces after their home caught fire on Detroit's east side Sunday afternoon and it was her 3-year-old son who helped save everyone's life.

Wright said she didn't believe her young son when he came running in to tell them at the fire until someone else went in to see what the little boy was talking about.

"Its 'fire, fire, fire', so I didn't believe him so my nephew ran in the bathroom towards me and they're like 'auntee the house is on fire'," Wright said. "The fire come bashing in the house. It was just so unreal."

Wright told FOX 2 that two adults and five kids between the ages of 3 and 17 were in the home and were able to make it out safely. One of the children, a 9-year-old boy, has second-degree burns from the fire.

She said her youngest son is traumatized but is also the one who saved the day.

"My kid was so traumatic and terrified from this. My son is thinking so much - he thinks fire is everywhere. He's so scared," she said. "I don't know what to do at this point. I'm just asking anyone, like, anyone. it doesn't matter. I'm just, everyone - this house right here, it's my home. My son really is my hero. He is my hero, for sure. He saved the whole house, literally."

The Detroit Fire Department said the damage was significant, evidence in pictures from inside the home, and said they have not yet determined what started the fire. For now, it's been ruled an accident.