3-year-old dies after being hit by school bus in Hamtramck

article

A 3-year-old girl was fatally injured after being hit by a school bus in Hamtrack Tuesday afternoon.

The child was found breathing but not responsive in the area of Burger Street Between Fleming and Mackay, with her mother.

Officers gave her medical attention until EMS arrived. She was transported to Detroit Children's Hospital of Michigan where she died at about 4:18 p.m.

Detectives are at scene and officers along with Chief of Police is with family and overseeing the investigation.

"The driver has been identified and the investigation is active," Hamtramck police said in a statement.

The Chief of Police is with family and overseeing the investigation.



