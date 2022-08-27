3-year-old killed in crash on Inkster Rd; mom arrested for possible drunk driving

article

Farmington Hills police are investigating a crash that killed a 3-year-old on Inkster Road and 8 Mile Road overnight on Saturday.

Police said they responded to the intersection at 2:34 a.m. for a two-car crash.

According to investigators, a car driven by a 29-year-old woman from Inkster was driving northbound in the southbound lane on Inkster Road. She was driving with her six kids in the car aged 10 years old, 7 years old, 5 years old, 3 years old, 18 months old and 8 months old.

Police said she crashed into a car driving westbound on 8 Mile. The 3-year-old was not in a child seat, nor were they restrained according to investigators. The 3-year-old was killed in the crash.

The 29-year-old mom along with her five kids was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police said the kids have since been released to their grandparents.

The other driver in the crash, a 33-year-old man from Detroit, did not need to be transported from the scene but did take himself to the hospital for medical treatment said FHPD.

The mom is currently in police custody. Investigators believe that alcohol was a factor in the crash and are working with the prosecutor's office.

"This is an extremely tragic yet avoidable incident. This should serve as a stark reminder of the importance of using restraint devices and the dangers of operating a vehicle while impaired," said Farmington Hills Police Chief Jeff King.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or with information is asked to call the Farmington Hills Police Department Command Desk at (248)871-2610.

