DPD: Man shoots at employee claims food order was wrong at Hollywood Coney Island

The Detroit Police Department is looking for a man who shot at a restaurant staff member behind bulletproof glass because he allegedly had the wrong food order.

The incident happened on Saturday, August 13 at 10:12 p.m. at the Hollywood Coney Island on Grand River. The man was upset, claiming his food order was wrong according to the DPD.

Picture of suspect (photo: the Detroit Police Department)

He pulled out a gun and fired a shot at the 42-year-old staff member working behind bulletproof glass at the counter.

The suspect fled from the restaurant on foot. No injuries were reported, said DPD.

Anyone with information, or who recognizes the suspect, is asked to call the Detroit Poice Department's 8th Precinct at (313)596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1(800)Speak-Up.