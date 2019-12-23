30 bricks of suspected cocaine seized at Ambassador Bridge

An Ontario man was arrested at the Ambassador Bridge for allegedly attempting to smuggle 30 bricks of suspected cocaine into Canada.

Manjinder Gill, 44, was charged with importation of a controlled substance and possession for the purpose of trafficking after he was caught attempting to bring the packages from the U.S. into Canada.

Officials say on Dec. 15, he arrived at the Ambassador Bridge port of entry in Windsor, driving a tractor-trailer by himself, and was referred to a second inspection. That's when authorities found the 30 packages, which weighs about 88 lbs. He was arrested and the suspected cocaine was seized.

"Stopping the smuggling of narcotics across Canadian borders is a priority for the CBSA. I want to congratulate the CBSA officers who work tirelessly every day to keep our communities safe alongside its law enforcement partner, the RCMP," said Joe McMahon, district director of Ambassador Bridge District Operations with the Canada Border Services Agency.

Officials say between Jan. 1 and Dec. 17, the CBSA, Southern Ontario Region, has seized over 870 lbs. of suspected cocaine.