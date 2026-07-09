30 chickens stolen from nonprofit in Detroit recovered safe after tip

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The Brief About 30 stolen chickens from a Detroit nonprofit were recovered safe thanks to a tip. The chickens were stolen from the Ribbon Farms 4-H partnered coop at the Full Circle Edible Garden. Full Circle Foundation is a nonprofit that helps young adults with special needs.



A couple days after a Detroit 4-H club's chickens were stolen from a coop, came an anonymous tip – and a happy ending.

The backstory:

Thieves broke in and stole 10 chickens on July 3 from the Ribbon Farms 4-H partnered coop at the Full Circle Edible Garden.

After the first break-in, they returned to steal the remaining 20 chickens with two geese on July 5 from the foundation, located at 18300 E Warren Ave, Detroit,

A tip from concerned residents led to finding the birds several blocks away in a backyard of an unoccupied property, according to a Facebook post on the Full Circle Foundation page.

"We immediately left to secure them and are pleased to announce that they are back with us safe in their rightful home," said a post on the group's Facebook page. "Our goal now is to determine the next steps in securing our garden to keep our partners and the young adults with special needs in our programs safe, and prevent this from ever happening again."

The thieves also stole every zucchini from several beds in the garden. Full Circle Foundation is a nonprofit that helps young adults with special needs. Any money made goes back to the nonprofit.

According to the nonprofit, the learning garden has played a pivotal role in its summer program, where these individuals visit, tend to and can even work.

"The produce from the garden is used in its summer program for those with special needs, sold to produce subscribers in our community, as well as sold at a discounted rate for seniors at a local community center."

For more information about Ribbon Farms and Full Circle Edible Garden, go to the Facebook page HERE.