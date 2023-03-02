30-year-old drunk driver from Michigan merged into car, seriously injuring two people, police say

Two people remain hospitalized with serious injuries after they were allegedly struck by a Michigan driver suspected of being drunk.

State Police said the crash happened on I-94 in Jackson County when a 30-year-old driver was traveling westbound on the highway and attempted to merge.

The driver stuck a passenger car that was occupied by two people ages 58 and 39.

The crash happened around 6:35 p.m. Wednesday and all three occupants were taken to Henry Ford Allegiance in Jackson for treatment.

State police say the driver, a resident of Osseo which is north of the state's border with Ohio, was operating while intoxicated when he crashed.

The at-fault driver was treated before being released to the Jackson County Jail for drunk driving related charges.

The crash remains under investigation.