32-year-old woman found dead on Detroit's east side, suspect in custody

Detroit police are investigating the shooting death of a woman in her 30s after her body was discovered on the city's east side late Wednesday night.

Police also confirmed they have a suspect in custody.

Law enforcement was on the scene in the 20500 block of Strasburg to investigate the body of a 32-year-old woman.

They were dispatched around 11 p.m. where they remained for hours to pick up evidence.

The site on Strasburg is just south of 8 Mile and east of Groesbeck.

Police declined to provide any more information about the suspect or their relationship with the victim.