Hairdresser accused of pulling gun on customer now in Detroit police custody

The hairdresser accused of pulling a gun on a woman over a payment has been arrested. Detroit police confirmed the suspect is in custody Wednesday.



The backstory:

The suspect was arrested by Detroit police as of Wednesday morning, according to DPD sources.

The escalation of the incident happened over a dispute about the cost of the service, and part of the confrontation was caught on video.

Robin Phillips went to the hairdresser’s house with her boyfriend and daughter. She says she was expecting to pay a discounted rate because the hairdresser was advertising a special. However, the hairdresser told her she would have to pay more.

Robin says she did end up paying the higher price but then things escalated.

"She had the scissors in her hands, she already had scissors in hand. She said, ‘If you don’t pay me, then I’m going to cut your daughter’s hair,’" said Phillips. "She kept waving the scissors around like this, and I was just trying to calm her down, ‘Please do not do that.’"

She later said the woman ran upstairs and grabbed an AR-style rifle.

Robin says she later went to a Detroit police precinct and filed a report.

