33 stolen airbags, steering wheels recovered after suspects caught in act at Dearborn hotel

Police arrested two people and recovered 33 stolen airbags and steering wheels after watching them steal from a car at a Dearborn hotel Thursday.

According to police, the suspects were being surveilled because officers believed they were connected to airbag thefts across Metro Detroit. Thieves have been targeting General Motors vehicles, especially Chevrolet Malibus.

Around 3 a.m., police were watching the suspects when they saw them smash a Malibu window at the Holiday Inn at 6355 Mercury Dr. and steal the steering wheel.

After a pursuit, police stopped the suspects, who were in a stolen vehicle, and recovered numerous stolen airbags and steering wheels.

(Photo: Dearborn Police)

Montazer Al-Huchaimy and Ali Alwatan were charged with fleeing and eluding, larceny from motor vehicle, receiving and concealing stolen property, and assaulting a police officer in connection with the thefts.

Al-Huchaimy was issued a $100,000/10% cash bond, and Alwatan was issued a $75,000 cash bond. If they post bond, they must wear a GPS tether.

(Photo: Dearborn Police)

"Vehicle thefts cause great pain and disruption to our residents’ lives and livelihoods. That’s why the Dearborn Police Department takes these alleged crimes very seriously. I am proud of the work of our officers to thoroughly investigate and ultimately apprehend two individuals in connection with this rash of thefts across Metro Detroit," said Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin.