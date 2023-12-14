33-year-old dead after being shot by Oakland County Sheriff's deputies following chase

article

A 33-year-old individual who was pursued by police in a vehicle tied to a shooting incident earlier this month was shot by Oakland County Sheriff's deputies on Wednesday night.

Law enforcement on patrol in Pontiac fired at the suspect after he exited his vehicle and turned toward the deputies "with a two-handed posture", according to a news release issued Thursday.

The scene escalated around 9 p.m. in the area of North Astor Street and North Pike Street when deputies that were assigned to the Pontiac Division were on patrol and spotted a subject driving a silver-colored car believed to be involved in a previous shooting at an apartment complex.

Officers said shots had been fired at the Carriage Circle Apartment Complex last weekend and the vehicle may be related. The release said the officers initiated a traffic stop and, while approaching the vehicle to question the driver, the suspect fled the scene.

Police began a pursuit and deployed a successful PIT Maneuver. The suspect was shot when he got out and turned toward deputies.

MORE: Detroit 28-year-old charged with break-in and murder of Jewish leader Samantha Woll

Aid was rendered to the individual before he was taken by an ambulance to McLaren Oakland Hospital. He died from his injuries a short time later.

The incident is now being investigated by the sheriff's Office Special Investigations Unit.