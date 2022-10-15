33-year-old Pontiac man killed in hit-and-run crash in Farmington hills

Farmington Hills police are investigating a pedestrian hit-and-run crash that left a man dead on Saturday.

The crash happened on Twelve Mile Road near Balmoral Way Road, which is located between Middlebelt Road and Inkster Road.

Police say they received a 9-1-1 call at around 7:55 a.m. with a caller reporting that a person was laying in the grass.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a 33-year-old man from Pontiac dead.

Investigators say an unknown car was traveling eastbound on Twelve Mile Road before driving off the roadway and hitting the victim on the shoulder of the road.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Farmington Hills Police department at (248) 871-2600