Rochester Hills woman killed in three-car crash on I-696

A woman was killed in an early morning crash on I-696 on Saturday.

Michigan State Police said the crash occurred westbound on the freeway near Southfield around 8:10 a.m.

Police say the driver of the car was traveling in the right lane and slowing for traffic ahead when a semi-truck rear-ended them. The semi-truck did not show signs of braking, police said.

The vehicle was pushed into the middle lane and was later struck by a third car.

A 65-year-old female from Rochester Hills was killed in the crash. There were no other injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.