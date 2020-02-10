34th District Court Judge facing domestic violence charge

article

A judge in Wayne County is facing a domestic violence charge.

34th District Court Judge David Parrott has been charged after an alleged domestic incident last week in Van Buren Township.

Prosecutor Kym Worthy says police were called Feb. 8 around 7:10 p.m. to a home Judge Parrott shares with his 55-year-old domestic partner. When police arrived, the woman was upset and said Parrott had assaulted her, causing a bump on her head, a cut on her hand and pain to her tailbone.

Parrott was arrested.

He's since been charged domestic violence assault and battery. He's expected to be arraigned Monday afternoon.