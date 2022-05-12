36 ATVs, dirt bikes seized from Detroit's west side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police seized 45 vehicles, including 36 ATVs and dirt bikes, on Detroit's west side.
According to police, the vehicles that were taken from the 3500 block of Roosevelt violated the Michigan Motor Vehicle Code.
The vehicles were described by police as having "created a public nuisance and caused a threat to public safety."
The bust was a collaboration between the Third Precinct Special Operations Unit and the Commercial Auto Theft Unit.
