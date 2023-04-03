$4.38 million lottery ticket sold at Lathrup Village convenience store

A lucky person is millions of dollars richer after playing the lottery this weekend.

Someone who was in Lathrup Village Saturday night drew the winning numbers to a $4.38 million jackpot while playing the Lotto 47 game.

Now, the Michigan Lottery Connect is asking whoever pulled the winning ticket to get in touch with the agency's player relations division at (844) 887-6836 so they can claim their prize.

This is the second time a Lotto 47 jackpot has been won this year, with the first one being scored in Livingston County when someone won $1.15 million.

It only costs $1 to play Lotto 47. After selecting six numbers from one to 47, they'll have a chance for a jackpot starting at a million dollars. It'll grow until someone wins the prize.

The Michigan Lottery also announced another million-dollar jackpot that was won last week when a two-person lottery club won $1.41 million.

