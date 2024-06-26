4 hurt after drunk driver causes rollover crash on US-23

An intoxicated driver weaving in and out of traffic while speeding on US-23 caused a rollover crash Sunday evening.

Michigan State Police said the 43-year-old Willis man was headed south in a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado near Michigan Avenue in Pittsfield Township when he rear-ended a Cadillac SUV in the left lane around 7:15 p.m. The crash caused the SUV to spin out of control and hit the Silverado.

The SUV then went off the road, hit the cable barrier, and flipped on the northbound lanes.

Four people from Temperance who were in the SUV - a 64-year-old man who was driving, and his passengers, who are 91, 15, and 8 - suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to University of Michigan Hospital.

The at-fault driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated causing injury.

An investigation is ongoing. Witnesses are asked to contact MSP Tpr. Douglas Ryan at 517-899-6174.