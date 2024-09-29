4 injured after multi-car fiery crash in Sterling Heights

A multi-car crash on Saturday left two teenagers critically injured.

At around 6:36 PM, Sterling Heights Police and Fire Departments responded to reports of a collision between two vehicles at the intersection of 18 Mile Road and Pickett Ridge Road.

Upon arrival, emergency responders found an Orange Mustang and a Silver Ram pickup involved in a severe crash that resulted in a fire. Bystanders rushed to assist the occupants trapped inside the burning Mustang, where two 17-year-old residents of Sterling Heights.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the Mustang was traveling westbound on 18 Mile Road when it lost control, veering into oncoming traffic and colliding with the eastbound Ram pickup. The impact ignited a fire, complicating rescue efforts.

The Mustang's driver and passenger were transported to a local hospital, where they remain in critical condition. The two occupants of the Ram pickup, both 25-year-old residents of Washington Township, were admitted with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities are urging anyone who witnessed the crash to come forward with information. Witnesses can contact Officer K. Archer of the Traffic Safety Bureau at 586-446-2920.