4 killed, 1 critically injured in wrong-way driver crash on I-75 in Royal Oak

4 people were killed, and 1 person was critically injured in a wrong-way driver crash on I-75 near 11 Mile overnight Sunday.

Around 2:50 a.m., police started receiving calls about a wrong-way driver in a black Volkswagen going north in the southbound lanes of I-75. Calls came in shortly after that the wrong-way driver crashed into a Dodge Caravan near 11 Mile, says MSP.

Officers from the Royal Oak Police Department arrived and began ramping off the freeway to secure the scene. Police advised MSP that the Volkswagen was on fire and there were numerous victims.

The on-scene investigation determined the driver of the Volkswagen was driving the wrong way on the freeway when they crashed into the Caravan. The at-fault driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Caravan has four occupants inside. 3 of the 4 people were pronounced dead on the scene. The living occupant was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

MSP is continuing to process evidence, identify the victims and notify family. The investigation is ongoing pending the medical examiner reports, vehicle inspection, and other follow up.

The freeway was closed for 6 hours during the investigation and clean up. The freeway reopened just before 8 a.m.

