4 pounds of meth, 4 1/2 ounces of heroin seized during searches at Michigan hotel, storage unit

Police seized drugs, cash, and guns while searching a hotel and storage facility in Jackson County on Wednesday.

During the searches at the Colonial Inn at 6027 Ann Arbor Rd., near I-94, in Leoni Township and the nearby storage facility, police found about 4 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, about 4 ½ ounces of heroin, two guns, and $3,500 in cash.

Three search warrants were executed at the Colonial Inn, while one was conduced at the storage facility.

A suspect is at the Jackson County Jail as the Jackson Narcotics Enforcement Team seeks charges, including possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamines, and felony firearms charges.