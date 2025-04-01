4 tornadoes confirmed Sunday in Michigan

The Brief Tornadoes were confirmed Sunday evening in Cass, Kent, and Ingham counties. These strong storms toppled trees and damaged buildings. Two of the tornadoes were EF-0 and two were EF-1.



Four tornadoes touched down in Michigan on Sunday evening.

The National Weather Service confirmed that tornadoes touched down in Cass County and Kent County on the west side of the state and Ingham County near Lansing.

Timeline:

One of the tornadoes, an EF-1 twister, hit Edwardsburg in Cass County near the Indiana border at 4:52 p.m. The storm with nearly 100 mph winds snapped trees and caused damage to buildings while on the ground for three minutes.

Another tornado touched down in Cutlerville at 5:42 p.m., bringing with it 80 mph winds to the Kent County city.

Two additional tornadoes were confirmed in Ingham County. First, an EF-0 tornado with 75 mph winds touched down in Leslie at 6:20 p.m., before a stronger EF-1 tornado with 110 mph winds was on the ground for more than 5 miles in Williamston at 6:40 p.m.

According to Ingham County Emergency Management, winds from the storms knocked a tree on a Stockbridge Township home, killing a 56-year-old man.

Big picture view:

Beyond the confirmed tornadoes, severe weather was reported across Michigan on Sunday evening.

In Kalamazoo County's Climax Township, a tree fell on a van, killing a 2-year-old girl, her 4-year-old brother, and their 11-year-old cousin. Two adults and another child were also hurt.

The powerful storms knocked out power for thousands across the state and caused damage, especially on the west side of the state.

What's next:

More severe weather is in the forecast.

A surge of warmth, combined with increasing moisture and strong winds aloft, will create an environment favorable for severe thunderstorms on Wednesday in Metro Detroit. Unlike many storm setups where we see one main round, this system will bring multiple waves of storms through the afternoon, evening, and overnight hours.

The biggest concerns with these storms will be damaging winds, with gusts potentially reaching 60 miles per hour or higher. Large hail is also a possibility, and given the amount of wind shear in the atmosphere, an isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out. The scattered nature of these storms means not everyone will see severe weather, but those who do could experience quick-hitting but intense storms capable of causing damage.

Timing for those storms is uncertain, but the first storms are expected to form Wednesday afternoon.