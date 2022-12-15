4-year-old chief for a day battling brain cancer gets Christmas party from Detroit police

The Detroit police are stepping up to make Christmas special for a special little boy battling brain cancer.

Christmas came 10 days early for 4-year-old Aniel Mendez and his family. Just over two weeks ago the Detroit Police Department named him "Chief for the Day." It was a brave title for a brave boy fighting for his life.

Aniel has stage 4 brain cancer, which his parents say he was born with.

So far, he’s completed four rounds of radiation, which his dad Jorge says, hasn’t been easy.

"I built a thing at home that looks like the machine, to get him used to playing at home, going in it," Jorge said.

Aniel’s story continues to move the community to action.

On Thursday, neighbors and organizations came together and along with officers from the 11th Precinct to donate gifts for the entire family ahead of Christmas day.

"The support of the department has been great," Jorge said. "Them doing this for us gives me a break, so I can take the weight off my shoulders for a minute."

Officer Marsha Williams has been a neighborhood police officer for over a decade and says when the opportunity to do more presented itself, she knew had to contribute - especially this time of year.

"Bridging the gap between the community and the police means a lot," Williams said. "And this is one way we are able to show them that we are just as human as they are. We go through trials and tribulations of life and that we all need to show a little bit of humanity sometime."

On Thursday Aniel and his family were welcomed back by DPD with a beautiful tree, presents galore, cheers and songs to remember. And of course, what’s a party with out pizza to enjoy.

"We brought everything together and made this happen for them," Williams said.

Needless to say, this year will be a Christmas Chief Aniel Mendez will remember.



