Detroit playground shooting: 4-year-old, 18-year-old shot and killed; No suspects in custody

article

The Brief Four-year-old Samir Grubbs and 18-year-old Daviyon Shelmonson-Bey were killed, and a 17-year-old was injured, in a drive-by shooting at a Detroit playground on Friday evening. Police have no suspects or known motive, though initial persons of interest were released. Community leaders are launching a new initiative, "Protect the Zone," at Skinner Park on Monday to combat gun violence and offer support to Detroit youth.



A 4-year-old died Friday evening when he was shot in the back at a playground near a Detroit high school.

Samir Grubbs, 4, died on Friday when Detroit Police said he and an 18-year-old were shot during a drive-by at Skinner Playfield.

Detroit Police said on Friday that young Samir and an 18-year-old, Daviyon Shelmonson-Bey, were both killed while a 17-year-old was injured.

What we know:

Detroit police said that the shooting occurred just before 6:15 p.m. near Skinner Park on Duchess Street, close to Morang Ave.

Chief Todd Bettison said on Friday that Samir was shot in the back.

"Anytime you have a 4-year-old, a young person of that age that’s fatally wounded. All life is valuable. But this one right here particularly gets to me," Bettison said.

Family members spoke to FOX 2 on Saturday, saying that the three shooting victims did not know each other.

Jasmine Grubbs, Samir’s mother, said Samir was the baby of her six children.

"Everybody just gravitated to him," she said. "He was everybody’s little man."

Joseph Shelmonson, Daviyon’s father, said his son was into photography.

"My son was helpful to a lot of people. He loved to help," he said.

Shelmonson said he was told that his son threw himself in front of bullets to try to save others who were at Skinner Park at the time of the shooting.

What we don't know:

Police do not have any suspects in custody and there is no known motive at this time.

Initially, police had arrested two people as possible persons of interest but they were released on Saturday

"In these types of situations, typically it’s always an argument. Some type of dispute and people with guns, they want to settle beefs with firearms," Bettison said. "We’re going to ensure that we work this case relentlessly to bring the perpetrators to justice."

What's next:

Community leaders will meet Monday morning at Skinner Park to launch "Protect the Zone," which will be a summer strategy to help prevent further gun violence deaths of children.

The new initiative includes door-to-door canvassing to offer support for all Detroit youths ages 12-17.

"This is a full-scale response to violence in our community. From here on out, every CVI organization will be on the ground together, knocking on doors of every home of youth 12-17 years old, and offering direct support—zone for zone, community by community. Protect the Zone will offer a path to make sure no youth is left without access to resources. This is all hands on-deck for the long haul," Quincy Smith, Executive Director, Team Pursuit.

Watch it in the YouTube player below.