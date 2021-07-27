4-year-old shot while with her father at Harris Park in Detroit

Detroit police are investigating a report of a child shot at Harris Park near Jefferson on the city's east side.

The 4-year-old was said to be privately conveyed to Detroit Receiving Hospital. She was with her father at the time of the shooting which happened between 2 and 3 p.m., Interim Detroit Police Chief James White told Randy Wimbley.

Detroit police will be combing through surveillance video around the area, but are looking for information from anyone who may have been in the area at the time.

Call DPD at (313) 267-4600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.