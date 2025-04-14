42 Hustle Boys Detroit gang leader sentenced for drug trafficking conspiracy

The Brief A Shelby Township man was sentenced to 20 years for a dug trafficking conspiracy as a leader of a Detroit gang. Martaze Davis, 34, was convicted for trafficking methamphetamine and laundering drug proceeds, Davis was a leader in the 42 Hustle Boys and trafficked drugs to three other states as well as Michigan.



A Shelby Township man and gang leader convicted of drug crimes was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Friday.

Martaze Davis, 34, was convicted for trafficking methamphetamine and laundering drug proceeds as a leader of the Detroit gang the 42 Hustle Boys, according to the US Attorney's Office Eastern District of Michigan.

The backstory:

The investigation into Davis began in 2023, focused on him leading a drug conspiracy sending members to California to buy methamphetamine brought into the U.S. from Mexico and to transport it for distribution in Michigan, Ohio, West Virginia, and Tennessee.

"Our office vigorously pursues drug traffickers, including gang leaders and members, who push dangerous drugs like methamphetamine into our communities with indifference to the tragedy it inflicts," said Acting United States Attorney Julie A. Beck.

Federal investigators say on Oct. 24, 2023, Davis and codefendant Alexander Polanco, 28, conspired to load a rental car driven by codefendants Taneeya Richard, 25, and Dejon Howard-Henderson, 24, with 38.9 kilograms of methamphetamine.

Officers stopped the rental car in Texas the next day and seized the methamphetamine. Davis also laundered drug proceeds through his personal and business bank accounts to hide the the profits.

The 42 Hustle Boys and a rival gang, the Seven Mile Bloods, have engaged in a longstanding and deadly feud, say investigators.

"Bringing members of violent street gangs to justice is one of our top operational priorities in the DEA Detroit Division," said Andrew Lawton, acting DEA special agent in charge. "Mr. Davis and his 42 Hustle Boys co-conspirators are responsible for fueling untold suffering by funneling massive amounts of methamphetamine into areas already hard-hit by the opioid crisis. Today's sentence sends another clear message to drug trafficking organizations that their criminal behavior will not be tolerated and will be met with consequences."