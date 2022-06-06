45-year-old man found shot dead in Pontiac parking lot

Family of a Pontiac man who was shot dead Monday morning are devastated by the loss of their loved one, who was found near a parking lot near Telegraph.

The 45-year-old's shooting is being investigated by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, which first responded to shots being fired around 6 a.m.

"This ain't nothing new," said one neighbor who knew the victim. "All I can say is ‘Pontiac.’ Nothing new."

The body was found on pavement near Cherry Hill Drive and West Fairmount Avenue in Pontiac.

Responding police and other emergency authorities attempted lifesaving procedures, but were unable to revive the man.

Police taped off much of the neighborhood where the shooting occurred due to the large amount of gunfire that was reported.

An autopsy is scheduled for the victim.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information to call (248) 858-4911.