49-year-old woman found dead after being reported missing in Saline

A woman was found dead on Friday after being reported missing in Saline.

On September 29, 2023, at approximately 2:45 p.m., Saline Police Officers were called to a residence in the City of Saline for a welfare check. Initially treated as a missing endangered person case, the situation quickly escalated as officers uncovered more information.

Upon returning to the residence, officers discovered the body of a 49-year-old woman in the basement. The suspect, a 55-year-old man from Indiana, had fled the scene in the victim's vehicle.

Working closely with law enforcement officials in Indiana and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, the Saline Police Department successfully located the suspect in Indiana.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound and is currently in critical condition.

Authorities have confirmed that the incident is domestic-related and remains under active investigation. No further details can be released at this time.