5 arrested during home invasion in Troy, connected to international crime units

Police busted five undocumented immigrants from Colombia in the midst of a home invasion in Troy on Thursday, a police source confirmed.

And one Troy resident says he just happened to witness the bust on the 3600 block of Millay Street.

"I was like, ‘man this is crazy!’ I ain’t never seen nothing like that!" the resident, who asked to stay anonymous, told FOX 2.

The suspects are part of the wave of organized burglars invading high-end homes across Oakland County and other parts of the country.

"I heard about that in a couple places… but it was kind of bizarre that it happened here, so close to us," the witness said.

During the breaking and entering on Thursday, the homeowner saw two men with ski masks on in her house, according to the police source. Officers arrived and arrested five people.

"Seems like it’s a sign of the times. Troy is a pretty affluent area," said Troy resident Jennifer McWilliams. "Not shocked that they are here."

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Department and several police agencies in Oakland have teamed up to drive out the home invasion crews from South America – who have also victimized people in West Bloomfield.

Investigators interviewed the five people they arrested during the Troy incident and discovered they are part of a much larger ring than they originally thought.

Neighbors say they are staying extra alert now.

"I don’t know what the solution to that is other than just beefing up neighborhood community, watching out for each other, police presence," McWilliams said. "With all that comes the finding, the government getting involved and allowing for that funding."