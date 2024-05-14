Another surge in high-end thefts in Oakland County • Fewer power outage potential • Lions season tickets

Organized crime units are, once again, targeting high-end neighborhoods in Oakland County – and that has law enforcement on the offensive.

A town hall meeting was held by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office at Christ Church Cranbrook on Monday, arming residents with the knowledge of how these criminals operate and how they can be stopped in their tracks.

The church was filled with a few hundred people who live in the county – a good indication of how concerned people are.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said another wave of skilled criminals are targeting up-scale homes and businesses in Michigan, Arizona, Ohio, Indiana, Virginia, Florida and California – stealing thousands of dollars in jewelry and committing auto larceny.

Nationwide, there are approximately 100 groups operating at any given time, with four to six people in each one, Bouchard said.

"They've done pre-op surveillance. We've seen (them) – here and across the country – utilizing trail cameras, battery-operated cameras, trackers on cars and even drone units," the sheriff told FOX 2.

The sophistication of the operation is part of why it's been so hard to catch them, Bloomfield Township Police Chief James Gallagher said; "They seem to always be a step ahead of us."

At least nine homes have been victimized in Bloomfield Township alone. Most of what the thieves are after include cash, jewelry, high-end watches, high-end purses, and other items stored in a safe. They were seen in the area as recently as two weeks ago.

"The Chileans have not showed an interest or willingness to be engaged in an armed encounter," Bouchard said. "The Colombians in other parts of the country have shown both."

Consumers promises fewer power outages

New technology coming to the electrical grid in Michigan will reduce power outages and allow crews to identify problems quicker, Consumers Energy announced this week.

A $24 million investment in 3,000 line sensors and 100 automatic transfer reclosers are being deployed by the utility to better isolate outages and redirect power if a disruption occurs. It will both reduce the length of time and the severity of outages, the company said.

The line sensor's installation will be the most that Consumers has ever performed in a year. They'll come just in time as power outages remain a problem inside and beyond Southeast Michigan.

Consumers Energy mainly provides gas service to Southeast Michigan, while powering homes throughout the lower peninsula.

Detroit Lions season tickets sell out

For the second time at Ford Field - and the second time in a row - the Detroit Lions have sold out season tickets for the upcoming round of football. It's another example of the energy behind the team's surge into stardom.

And not to mention the Lions just shelled out money for another massive contract with their quarterback Jared Goff. It's the richest deal in team history.

On Monday, the team announced their season tickets had been sold out before encouraging fans to join the waitlist for the next round of season tickets - though it could be a long time before anyone gets to the front of the line with 20,000 people waiting.

Luckily, there are still single-game tickets available for the 2024 season. The NFL schedule will also be announced on Wednesday, so fans should be prepared to buy for the week they want soon.

Woman ejected, 5 others injured in police chase crash

A murder suspect crashed in Detroit after police pursued him for several miles, starting in Southfield. In total, six people were injured in the collision. The police chief said one woman was ejected from her Uber amid the carnage.

The crash took place at James Couzens and Outer Drive on Detroit's west side, Monday evening. Southfield police began pursuing the suspect, who was wanted as a parole absconder for second degree murder and possession of cocaine, at 12 Mile and Northwestern Highway in Southfield, according to police.

The chase continued on Northwestern into Detroit city limits, and came to an end "when the suspect here at Outer Drive and James Couzens ran the light and cracked up, smashing into a vehicle that was headed westbound on Outer Drive," White said.

The six people injured include the suspect and a passenger that was in the car with them during the chase. At least four of the people hurt in the crash are in serious condition. Detroit and Southfield police were on scene, investigating the crash.

Should Berkley Days be canceled?

Nearly a century-old tradition, generations of families have made unforgettable memories at Berkley Days festival. However, for two years in a row, the event has turned violent. Large-scale fights among juveniles prompted authorities to shut down festivities early this past Saturday – similar to 2023.

As a result of the chaos, one juvenile was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, according to police. Three unaccompanied minors were arrested on charges of assault and battery.

While the carnival reopened on Sunday, minors were required to be accompanied by an adult. Berkley Days is a 98-year tradition. Massive fighting was also an issue in 2023, when the event closed early on Saturday and was canceled on Sunday.

Longtime residents are left wondering: Should the event be permanently canceled? Some argue without proper security, the best decision would be to end the event. The decision, however, will be left up to the city leaders.

Daily Forecast

It's going to be another warm day - though not quite as toasty as what temperatures brought on Monday with conditions capping off in the low 70s Tuesday. There is also chances for rain throughout the day.

Person rewarded bottle of wine after reading company’s entire privacy policy

Sometimes reading the entire terms & conditions of a privacy policy pays off – at least it did for one person. Tax Policy Associates, a tax-focused think tank website, hid a clause in its privacy policy to see if anyone actually read those things.

The clause promised a free bottle of "good wine" to whomever read the full terms and recognized the out-of-place clause.

It was published in February and someone has only just now claimed the reward three months later.