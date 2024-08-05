5 international crime ring suspects charged after Troy break-in

article

Five suspects linked to an international crime ring are facing charges after police say a Troy homeowner caught them inside his home last week.

Owen Jean Cortes, Michel Leandro Alba Rincon, Omar Giovvany Rodriguez-Aponte, Geovanny Enreque Castellanos-Forero, and Alberto Franco-Jimenez were all charged with second-degree home invasion. Additionally, Cortes was charged with possession of burglary tools and Franco-Jimenez was charged with driving with a suspended license.

Police were called to a home in the 3600 block of Millay just before 1 p.m. Thursday after a homeowner spotted an intruder inside his house via a security camera. That intruder had moved the camera so it was pointing at a wall.

When police arrived, they determined there were multiple suspects involved. Cortes was found running in the parking lot of nearby Pro Car Wash. He ran from police and jumped a wall before officers caught him near Hidden Ridge Drive and Colebrook Avenue.

Officers also caught Alba after he walked into Noni's Restaurant.

The other three suspects were caught after police followed Rodriguez to a Honda Odyssey with a Virginia license plate and stopped the car. Rodriquez and Castellanos were passengers in the car, while Franco-Jimenez was the driver.

A police source told FOX 2 that the suspects are from Columbia and are part of a gang of burglars targeting high-end homes in Oakland County.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office and several police agencies in the area have teamed up to drive out the home invasion crews from South America – who have also victimized people in West Bloomfield.