5 Detroit Police officers positive for Coronavirus, Chief Craig says

Detroit Police Chief James Craig announced on Friday that five Detroit Police officers and one civilian contract employee have tested positive for coronavirus and more than 150 are being quarantined for possible exposure.

Craig made the announcement on Friday, saying he expects those numbers to increase in the coming days as more tests are conducted.

During Friday's press conference, Craig said there is cause for concern that so many officers are sick or possibly sick. However, he said it will not affect services and said the department would not turn a blind eye to crime.

Craig said he expected the numbers to increase.

The worst precinct hit, Craig said, was the 9th precinct where many officers interacted with someone at an event who, at the time, was not showing any symptoms when they were together.

Most officers who had been quarantined have since returned to work.

Due to privacy reasons, Craig did not fully elaborate on where the officers all work.

Since the first cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Michigan on March 10, Gov. Whitmer has declared a state emergency, closed all schools, prohibited gatherings of more than 50 people, restricted visits to hospitals and other facilities, closed public spaces such as theaters, bars, gyms and casinos, and limited restaurants to carry-out and delivery orders.

That was all in efforts to social distance and slow the spread of the virus. You can learn more about social distancing and flattening the curve in the video player above.

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

