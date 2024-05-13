High-end thefts continue to rock Oakland Co., police offer protection tips

Organized crime units are, once again, targeting high-end neighborhoods in Oakland County – and that has law enforcement on the offensive.

A town hall meeting was held by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office at Christ Church Cranbrook on Monday, arming residents with the knowledge of how these criminals operate and how they can be stopped in their tracks.

The church was filled with a few hundred people who live in the county – a good indication of how concerned people are.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said another wave of skilled criminals are targeting up-scale homes and businesses in Michigan, Arizona, Ohio, Indiana, Virginia, Florida and California – stealing thousands of dollars in jewelry and committing auto larceny.

Nationwide, there are approximately 100 groups operating at any given time, with four to six people in each one, Bouchard said.

"They've done pre-op surveillance. We've seen (them) –here and across the country– utilizing trail cameras, battery-operated cameras, trackers on cars and even drone units," the sheriff told FOX 2.

Bouchard, along with Bloomfield Township Police Chief James Gallagher, answered residents' questions regarding the thefts.

"The panic – everyone is wondering how this can happen, why we can't catch them," Gallagher said. "The sophistication that they're using, they seem to always be a step ahead of us."

It's a trend that started less than a year ago in metro Detroit. Videos released by law enforcement detail the lengths these crime rings will go to conceal their identities and get what they are after.

There have been a total of nine to 11 potential victims in Bloomfield Township alone, according to police.

"What they are looking for is things that are disposable – cash, jewelry, high-end watches, high-end purses," Bouchard said.

The criminals come and go, with some thefts reported as recently as two weeks ago in Bloomfield Township.

A total of seven people from Chile were arrested for such crimes in December 2023. They remain in jail, pending trial. But other crime rings from Chile and Colombia are now making their rounds.

During the informational meeting, a victim of a break-in back in February shared his experience.

"(I) went upstairs to find my bedroom had been broken into, breached and completely ransacked," he said.

So far, none of the crimes in the Oakland County area have turned violent.

"The Chileans have not showed an interest or willingness to be engaged in an armed encounter," Bouchard said. "The Colombians in other parts of the country have shown both."

But after attending this meeting, more neighbors may be willing to go to great lengths to protect their safety and what belongs to them.

"As a home owner who is armed, what happens if we shoot them?" One resident asked Bouchard. "Let’s be realistic, they are getting more and more bold."

"If you are in your home, and you have a weapon in your home, you have a right to defend yourself under Michigan state law to stop that threat," Bouchard answered.

Law enforcement also passed along some protection tips when it comes to these high-end burglaries:

Have a hardwired security system. Do not rely on Wi-Fi security systems.

Keep your local police department's phone number stored in your phone. That way, if you are out of town and get alerted of a break-in by a camera or alarm, you can call them directly rather than 911.

If you see something, say something. No one knows your neighborhood like you do.

