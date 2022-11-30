5 kittens found in box in parking lot of Dearborn Sausage

article

A box full of kittens was found in the parking lot of Dearborn Sausage on Wednesday.

According to Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit (FAMD), two customers found the box, which was taped shut. Five kittens who were inside were inundated with fleas, the shelter said.

(Photo: Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit)

The kittens, who are believed to be 7-8 weeks old, are now receiving care at the FAMD shelter in Dearborn.

You can donate to the shelter or browse adoptable animals here.