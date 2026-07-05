5 shot at Fourth of July block party in Mount Clemens

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Five people, including two juveniles, were shot at a block party just after 11 p.m. on July Fourth.

Police were called to the area of Court and Clemens Streets in Mount Clemens at about 11:11 p.m. last night. When they arrived, officers found three adults and two juveniles with apparent gunshot wounds. All five were taken to area hospitals.

Their identities and conditions are not being released pending further investigation and notification of family members.