Ypsilanti library closed due to bedbug discovery

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The Brief The Ypsilanti District Library is closing its downtown branch for bedbugs Wednesday. Staffers found evidence of bedbugs causing the closure this morning. As the branch is treated and cleaned, there are two other YDL locations available.



The Ypsilanti downtown location has been closed due to the discovery of bed bugs Wednesday morning.

Dig deeper:

A statement from the branch said that staff members found evidence of bed bugs this morning.

"In the interest of public safety, Ypsilanti District Library is closing the branch until it's fully treated and cleared," said a released statement.

What you can do:

There are two other library locations that remain open:

The YDL Whittaker Branch at 5577 Whittaker Road

The YDL Superior Branch at 1900 Harris Road

For more information go to ypsilibrary.org

FILE - Common bedbug. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

The Source: Information for this report is from the Ypsilanti District Library.

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