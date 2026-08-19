Ypsilanti library closed due to bedbug discovery
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FOX 2 - The Ypsilanti downtown location has been closed due to the discovery of bed bugs Wednesday morning.
Dig deeper:
A statement from the branch said that staff members found evidence of bed bugs this morning.
"In the interest of public safety, Ypsilanti District Library is closing the branch until it's fully treated and cleared," said a released statement.
What you can do:
There are two other library locations that remain open:
- The YDL Whittaker Branch at 5577 Whittaker Road
- The YDL Superior Branch at 1900 Harris Road
For more information go to ypsilibrary.org
FILE - Common bedbug. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)
The Source: Information for this report is from the Ypsilanti District Library.