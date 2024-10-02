5-year-old girl, man wounded in shootings on Detroit's west side

Detroit police are working to determine if shootings that wounded both a child and a man on Tuesday evening are connected.

Officers were on patrol around 5:45 p.m. when they heard gunshots on the city's west side. Shotspotter led them to Plainview and Westfield avenues, near Evergreen and W. Chicago, where they found spent shell casings but no victims.

A neighbor in the area came outside and told officers that a 5-year-old child had been shot in the leg and was taken to a hospital. According to police, the girl was in a vehicle that was driving in the area when she was struck.

Around the same time, a man walked into a Detroit police precinct with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

Because they happened around the same time in roughly the same area, investigators believe the shooting of the girl may be connected to the other shooting. Police are looking into if the shooting was the result of an argument.

As the investigation continues, police are frustrated with yet another shooting involving a child.

"While they were here, a run comes in that a 5-year-old had been shot in the left leg," DPD Dep. Chief Jacqueline Pritchett said. "This is becoming old. I'm really tired of coming to these scenes with these children being shot."

The victims' conditions are unknown.