5-year-old and man shot on Detroit's west side, police investigate if incidents are connected

A 5-year-old was shot in the leg on Detroit's west side Tuesday night, while a man claiming to have been wounded in the same incident is under investigation.

Detroit police are unclear if the two incidents are connected, but say the child was shot in the 9300 block of Plainview near W. Chicago on the city's west side tonight.

A scout car on patrol heard shots fired at about 5:45 p.m. said DPD Deputy Chief Jacqueline Pritchett. Shot Spotter then detected gunfire in the area of Plainview and when police arrived, found spent guns shell casings at the scene.

"While they were here, a run comes out that a 5-year-old has been shot in the left leg and conveyed to Henry Ford Fairlane," Pritchett said. "The 5-year-old, was shot here at the scene."

While officers were investigating, a report is heard over the radio that a Black male showed up at the local DPD precinct and was shot in the right shoulder.

"He also alleges he was at this location when had been shot," she said. "Right now we don't know if the two scenes are connected. The scene is very fluid."

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.