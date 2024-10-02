5-year-old shot inside car leading Detroit pastor to warn against 'desensitization'

A community is outraged after a 5-year-old girl and a man were shot on the city's west side Tuesday.

"That bullet struck a young child. It could've ended her life, leaving her mother and father mourning at a casket, asking 'Why? God, why?' All because you had a conflict with someone and couldn't settle the dispute in a peaceful manner," said Pastor Maurice Hardwick of the Live In Peace Movement.

Detroit police heard the gunshots Tuesday at around 5:45 p.m. Technology from ShotSpotter led officers to Plainview near Westfield on the west side.

Initially, only shell casings were found. Later, it was reported that a 5-year-old girl had been shot in the leg while in a car and was taken to the hospital.

A man, suffering from a gunshot wound to his right shoulder, later went to the police station.

Both victims are expected to survive, while the suspect is at large.

"This is becoming too common," Deputy Chief Jacqueline Pritchett of the Detroit Police Department said. "I am really tired of arriving at scenes where children are injured by gunfire."

Less than a month ago, a 3-year-old accidentally shot themselves with a gun. In August, an 8-year-old was shot in a drive-by on the east side.

"And it's just one more incident, contributing to our desensitization," Hardwick added. "People watch the news and say, 'Oh my God, another child has been shot.' And the shooter is out there thinking, 'Oh my God, I hope I don't get caught.'"

Pastor Hardwick works with young people as well as those incarcerated for crimes such as this one. He advocates for a better solution: put down the guns and reach out.

"I know that the person responsible didn't intend to shoot that little girl," Hardwick stated. "That's why I'm telling you that you can't solve problems this way. Even if you're thinking, 'I didn't mean to harm that child,' solving issues with a gun isn't the answer. You should call an interrupter like me. I'm a violence interrupter, not the police. I'm here to assist you to avoid an encounter with law enforcement."

Detroit police are conducting an investigation. Updates will follow. If you have information, contact Detroit police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. You can remain anonymous.