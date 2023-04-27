$50 million construction project coming to Eight Mile

A $50 million resurfacing project is coming to Eight Mile in Detroit.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is planning to tear up M-102 between Woodward and Van Dyke avenues this year. The project affects communities in Detroit, Ferndale, Hazel Park, and Warren.

The work is expected to start this May and will be completed by summer 2024.

The heavily-trafficked corridor which runs along the border between Wayne and Oakland counties could see some lane closures as a result.

The road work will include asphalt resurfacing, patching concrete holes, upgrading traffic signals, and improving sidewalk ramps.

There will also be drainage updates and bridge work at I-75.

For anyone interested in learning more about the project, MDOT representatives will hold a meeting at the Greater Mount Olive Baptist Church on Eight Mile in Detroit Thursday.

The meeting will be from 4-7 p.m.