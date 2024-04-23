NFL Draft Detroit road closures: More roads closing this week

More roads are closing in Downtown Detroit this week ahead of the NFL Draft.

Some closures begin at midnight Wednesday, while the remainder go into effect Thursday at midnight.

The draft begins Thursday, April 25 and runs through Saturday, April 27.

See a road closure map below.

Draft road closures

Starting Wednesday and lasting until 6 a.m. Sunday, April 28:

• Montcalm from Park Avenue to Woodward Avenue

• Woodward from the Fisher Service Drive to Larned

• John R from Farmer to Woodward

• Clifford from Woodward to Griswold

• Grand River from Griswold to Farmer

• Beaubien from Lafayette to Macomb

• Monroe from Brush to St. Antoine

• Jefferson from Randolph to M-10/Washington Blvd. (including access to Ford Underground garage)

• Adams from Park to Witherell

• Park/Witherell at Woodward (the South end of Grand Circus Park)

• WB Madison from John R to Witherell

• NB Washington from John R to Park

Starting Thursday and lasting until 6 a.m. Sunday, April 28:

• State/Gratiot from Griswold to Library

• Farmer from Monroe to Gratiot

• Griswold from Jefferson to Michigan

• SB Washington from Larned to the circle in front of Huntington Place

• Randolph from Jefferson to Fort

• Brush from Fort to Monroe

• Lafayette from Beaubien to Brush

• Congress from Brush to Woodward

• Larned from Woodward to Brush Street

In effect now and closed until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, April 30:

• SB Woodward from Montcalm Street and Elizabeth Street

• SB Woodward Avenue from State Street and Larned Street

• NB Woodward from Larned Street and State Street

• Michigan Avenue from Griswold Street and Woodward Avenue

• Fort Street from Griswold Street and Woodward Avenue

• Congress Street from Griswold Street to Randolph Street

• Larned Street from Griswold Street to just east of Woodward Avenue

• Monroe Street from Randolph Street Brush Street (Closed Sunday Evening at 10 p.m.)

In effect now and closed until Sunday, May 5:

• Northbound Woodward Avenue from East Congress Street to State Street

• One lane of Southbound Woodward Avenue on the West side of Campus Martius

• Eastbound Cadillac Square from Woodward Avenue to Randolph Street

• Westbound Cadillac Square from Randolph Street to Bates Street

• Bates Street from Cadillac Square to East Congress Street

In effect now and closed until Monday, May 6:

• SB M-10 exit to Jefferson Avenue downtown will be closed - Exits 1A (W. Jefferson) & 1B (Larned) will remain open at this time

• Westbound Jefferson Avenue from Beaubien Street to Washington Blvd.

• Eastbound Jefferson Avenue from Washington Blvd to Randolph

• Bates Street from Jefferson Avenue to Atwater Street

• Atwater Street from Civic Center Drive to Bates Street

• Southbound Brush Street between Larned Street and Jefferson Avenue

• All Tunnel traffic must use I-375 during the M-10/Jefferson Avenue closures

In effect now and closed until Tuesday, May 7:

• Randolph Street between Gratiot Avenue and Fort Street

• Monroe Street between North Woodward Avenue and Randolph Street

• Farmer Street between Randolph and Bates (Garage access only)

• Bates Street (no through traffic)

Can't see the map below? Click here.

Roads opening for Tigers game Friday

Several roads will open at 6 a.m. Friday for the Detroit Tigers game.

• Montcalm from Park Avenue to Woodward Avenue

• Woodward Avenue from Adams Street to Montcalm Street

• Adams Street from Park Avenue to Witherell Street

Roads immediately surrounding Comerica Park will be closed during Tigers games from Friday, April 26 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and then Saturday, April 27 from 3-11p.m.

Accessing the Tunnel to Canada

All Tunnel traffic is encouraged to use I-375 during the Lodge/Jefferson Avenue closures.

Windsor-bound traffic should use Jefferson to Randolph to access the Tunnel.