$50 million lawsuit filed after Warren police officer assaults suspect during booking

A man who was assaulted by a Warren police officer during his booking is now suing for $50 million.

Jaquwan Smith was being booked after he was arrested earlier this month. Video from inside the jail showed Officer Matthew Rodriguez, 48, knocking Smith to the ground. Rodriguez then slammed Smith's head on the ground and hit him again.

Rodriquez was fired Monday. Last week, he was charged with assault and battery and placed on paid leave while an investigation was conducted.

Matthew Rodriguez

He was with the department for 14 years.

Two other officers were also in the video. The lawsuit names Rodriquez, the city, and the two other officers, who are not identified.

"This is one of the most flagrant cases of police misconduct I’ve seen in my entire career as a trial attorney. The sheer violence and disregard for human life that these three officers showed is despicable and cannot be tolerated," said James Harrington, a managing partner of Fieger Law.

The law firm claims the other officers present did not intervene, though They were commended by Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido and Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer for their actions.

"The police did what they were supposed to. They had a duty to report and a duty to intervene," Lucido said during a press conference last week.