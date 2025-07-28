$5,000 reward offered for information in Detroit 6-year-old's fatal shooting Sunday night.
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are searching for those involved in a shooting that fatally wounded a child in the city late Sunday night.
Gunfire broke out between at least two vehicles with a stray bullet striking a home in the Cadillac Heights neighborhood, killing a 6-year-old.
Big picture view:
Detroit police are searching for a red Jeep as a vehicle of interest involved in the shooting death of a child late Sunday night.
According to chief Todd Bettison, gunfire broke out near the intersection of Anglin Street and Stender Avenue, a mile to the east of I-75, just north of McNichols. A black-colored sedan may also have been involved with the shooting.
Shell casings littered the ground in the residential neighborhood.
One of those bullets struck a 6-year-old, fatally wounding them.
What they're saying:
Bettison promised the department would track down the assailant involved.
"Unfortunately, when shots are fired in a residential neighborhood, you don't know where they're going to end," said Bettison.
What you can do:
A $5,000 reward is now being offered for information leading to an arrest.
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-Speak-Up or submit a tip to DetroitRewards.TV. Find more information here.
The Source: Details for this story came from Detroit police Sunday night.