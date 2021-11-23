52-year-old woman hit, killed by vehicle while walking in Monroe County

A 52-year-old woman died Monday evening after she was hit by a vehicle while walking in Monroe County.

Police said the victim was walking in US-223 near Treat Street in Madison Township when she was hit by a Chevy Equinox around 6:45 p.m.

The driver, a 67-year-old Adrian man, was not hurt. It is unknown if speed, drugs, or alcohol were factors in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Michigan State Police Monroe Post at 734-242-3500.