53-year-old man fatally shot on Helen Street

According to Detroit Police, on Sunday around 4:30 am, a 53-year-old man was found shot to death in the 19000 black of Helen Street.

Police said when medics arrived on the scene, the man was pronounced dead.

Police do not have any suspects in custody.

The investigation is ongoing, and Police are asking anyone with information to call the homicide unit at 313-596-2260.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.