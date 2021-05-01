54-year-old fatally shot on Detroit's east side Friday night

A 34-year-old suspect was arrested after killing a 54-year-old man Friday night.

Around 10:35 p.m. in the 3000 block of Harding, the suspect fired shots inside the location.

The victim was fatally wounded. Detroit Police arrested the suspect and recovered the weapon.

Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is encouraged to call the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260,