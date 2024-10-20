57-year-old runner collapses and dies during Detroit Free Press Marathon

A 57-year-old runner collapsed and died during the Detroit Free Press Marathon on Sunday.

According to officials, he collapsed while running on the Windsor side of the race on mile 5.

The runner, whose identity has not been released, was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Detroit Free Press Marathon, which spans three days and draws over 26,000 participants, is known for its international route that crosses the U.S.-Canada border, making it North America's largest international marathon event.



