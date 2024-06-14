59-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run, Detroit police search for suspect

article

A 59-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle and killed while crossing the street in Detroit this week.

The victim, Donna Chapman, was a beloved mother of five, a grandmother, and a great-grandmother

"She was my best friend. I’m the only daughter she had," said Shanita Chapman, an Albion resident. "I can’t really explain it because I feel numb."

A black Ford Edge hit Donna in the 13800 block of Gratiot Avenue near Mapleridge Street, around 3:40 p.m. on Thursday, according to a Detroit police release.

It is still unknown who was driving the vehicle. The driver fled the scene.

"She was crossing the street and someone had hit her with no remorse," Shanita said.

As soon as her daughter found out, she dropped everything and immediately drove from her Albion home all the way to Detroit, which is about an hour and a half drive, according to Shanita.

Police are now asking for the public's help in locating the suspect involved in the fatal hit-and-run.

Donna was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said. The suspect’s vehicle sustained damage to the front-end due to the accident, and had a spare tire on the rear passenger’s side.

"My mama didn’t deserve that at all. She has grandkids, great grandkids, nieces, nephews that love her dearly, and brothers," Shanita told FOX 2. "So, it’s just hard on my family right now."

It's especially hard because this is the third loss the family has suffered in three years.

"Our family is small. We are all we got. Right now, me and my brothers are all we got. It’s 4 of us now. No mama, no grandma. My oldest brother is gone. So, our family's been through a lot," Shanita said. "I hope (the suspect) can turn themselves in and give us our closure."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit police's Fatal Squad Unit at 313-596-2260, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up, or DetroitRewards.tv.

A $500 reward is being offered for information. The case number, to include with any tips, is 2406130262.