$5K reward offered after Detroit woman returns home to find 2 people dead in house

The Brief The bodies of Dwayne Pinkston and Barbara Jackson were found inside a home after a Detroit woman returned home to her doors locked. Police said the woman had left her home for about an hour. Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information.



Crime Stoppers is offering $5,000 for information that helps them solve a suspected double murder in Detroit.

A woman left her home in the 8700 block of Desoto for about an hour on March 11. When she returned to the home near Wyoming and Fenkell around 5:25 p.m., she found that the door was locked, and she couldn't get inside.

The woman was able to get into the house through a window. Police said she found the body of a woman dead at the bottom of the basement stairs. The resident left and called 911. First repsonders who searched the home found another body, that of a man, police said.

The victims were later identified as 60-year-old Dwayne Pinkston and 68-year-old Barbara Jackson. It isn't clear how the pair died.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit police at 313-596-2260, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP, or submit a tip on DetroitRewards.tv. When calling Crime Stoppers, mention Detroit Rewards TV and the case number: 2503110287.